Hey Everyone,



You all have been great and super helpful with all my questions no matter how large, goofy or small. THANK YOU!



I'm about to start my winter project of restoring my 10 hole rims but I'm torn with all the reviews of different products confusing me.

The clear on these rims have that classic aged cracking, yellowing and just old.

I'm not looking to do anything drastic as in mirror polishing or painting. Just looking to strip the factory clearcoat off, clean them up and respray the clearcoat keeping the factory lathe marking and all that.



Just wanted to know a few things before I begin and show everyone here, before - during and after pics.



1. Going to use Citrastrip to get the clear off since its safe to use indoors. Is there something better or will this work fine?

2. Washing with dawn soap after the clear is off and then using Eastwood pre-painting prep.



What's stumping me mostly is, what's the best clear spray for the bare aluminum and 2k or not 2k? Internet / brand reviews have me going crazy!

High Gloss, Statin or Matte?



Thank you!!