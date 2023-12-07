Fox 1980 Notch back autocross w/occasional trips to the dragway

B

Beagle Bones

New Member
Nov 14, 2023
5
1
1
Nashville, TN
#1
I bought a 1980 notch back shell a few weeks ago. PO was going to make it a circle track car and removed everything. I'm going to build it to run autocross and occasional trips to the drag strip. It has to be street legal, because I've sold my car hauler and larger trucks. It doesn't have to look great and I don't want it to sit in the garage for years. Budget build w/upgrades as needed and money allows. So far I've purchased front hubs, rotors, and rear axle from a '95 GT to start the five lug conversion. I need wheels and tires so I can roll it in/out of the garage. I like the black steel 10 hole design, so I was thinking about a set of '06 and up Crown Vic wheels. 17 x 7.5. I believe I read on here that 17 x 8 would be the largest I could run w/the extra width of the SN95 rear. Is that correct?
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
As purchased.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20231112_150015187_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20231112_150015187_HDR.jpg
    696.7 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20231112_185236765.jpg
    IMG_20231112_185236765.jpg
    621.2 KB · Views: 4
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
New to the Mustang world
Replies
2
Views
305
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
64
Views
9K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Flyboy60
F
1320stang
I'm back after a long hiatus.... Not sure if there is anyone still around that even remembers me....
Replies
9
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
1320stang
1320stang
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
12K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu