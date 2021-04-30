Hahaha yeah, I am in love already, I'm planning on flushing it and putting the new water pump plus a fuel pump my dad is bringing down from my Grandpa's house. He lives about two hours away and my Dad is helping him build a barn for his machines since he has been into Model Ts and other old cars like that. I am planning on bringing bags today with me and will throw in some flashcards cause the sharpie rubs off way too easily. I am sticking to one goal at a time and trying not to get ahead of myself. It is carbed, but I need to rebuild and clean it before I do too much more. I have a nice budget available to me as I have been saving for years which is why I am now starting on it and on some things my dad said he will help out on so the project can go a little faster. My Grandpa also had a key to it lying around which is a lifesaver, I almost thought I was going to have to buy a new ignition. The steering wheel is theft locked and we did not have the key when loading it on the trailer. Luckily my Dad's friend whose property it was on was home and he was able to help us out with his forklift to get it on the trailer. Now the car is at the shop and it is up on stands as you can see in the pictures, but it is a little too close to a spray room at the shop. If I had the key before we raised it we could have moved it over, but all is good and I hope she starts!