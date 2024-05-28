Nice86
Member
-
- May 27, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 1
-
- 13
I am selling my 1986 Mustang GT project car. A comprehensive description of the car and the work that has been done on it is on my website: www.86mustang.com. If you are considering a Fox body project, this is worth checking out as it could save you thousands. I am the second owner and have owned the car for 34 years. It has been stored indoors every winter and therefore is very solid. After rebuilding the engine with performance upgrades, I decided to take the car to the next level with paint, chassis, suspension, and interior upgrades. This is all described on my website with many photos.
After spending approximately $28,000 in engine work and many new upgrade parts (complete listing available), my life focus was redirected to building a new retirement home and the Mustang project was put on hold. I am now at the age where it no longer makes sense for me to invest more resources. It’s time to accept my loses and move on. My asking price is $12,000. I am located in Greenfield, NH.
I am posting an archive photo taken before I began the project work, and some photos of its current status. It has been sitting on my 4-post lift for the last 6 years. Please see my website www.86mustang.com (best viewed with laptop/desktop) for a complete description.
After spending approximately $28,000 in engine work and many new upgrade parts (complete listing available), my life focus was redirected to building a new retirement home and the Mustang project was put on hold. I am now at the age where it no longer makes sense for me to invest more resources. It’s time to accept my loses and move on. My asking price is $12,000. I am located in Greenfield, NH.
I am posting an archive photo taken before I began the project work, and some photos of its current status. It has been sitting on my 4-post lift for the last 6 years. Please see my website www.86mustang.com (best viewed with laptop/desktop) for a complete description.
Attachments
-
PA210043.JPG361.4 KB · Views: 2
-
IMG_0247.jpg841.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1370.jpg857.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_2881.jpg616.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_2882.jpg601 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_2887.jpg669.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_2923.jpg566.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3735.jpg557.7 KB · Views: 0
-
P1010293.JPG710.2 KB · Views: 0
-
P1010669.JPG700.2 KB · Views: 0
-
P1010696.JPG654.4 KB · Views: 0
-
P1010584.JPG661.7 KB · Views: 0
-
P1010587.JPG639.8 KB · Views: 0