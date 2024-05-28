For Sale 1986 Mustang GT Project Car for Sale

May 27, 2024
Greenfield, NH
I am selling my 1986 Mustang GT project car. A comprehensive description of the car and the work that has been done on it is on my website: www.86mustang.com. If you are considering a Fox body project, this is worth checking out as it could save you thousands. I am the second owner and have owned the car for 34 years. It has been stored indoors every winter and therefore is very solid. After rebuilding the engine with performance upgrades, I decided to take the car to the next level with paint, chassis, suspension, and interior upgrades. This is all described on my website with many photos.

After spending approximately $28,000 in engine work and many new upgrade parts (complete listing available), my life focus was redirected to building a new retirement home and the Mustang project was put on hold. I am now at the age where it no longer makes sense for me to invest more resources. It’s time to accept my loses and move on. My asking price is $12,000. I am located in Greenfield, NH.

I am posting an archive photo taken before I began the project work, and some photos of its current status. It has been sitting on my 4-post lift for the last 6 years. Please see my website www.86mustang.com (best viewed with laptop/desktop) for a complete description.
 

Attachments

  • PA210043.JPG
    PA210043.JPG
    361.4 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_0247.jpg
    IMG_0247.jpg
    841.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1370.jpg
    IMG_1370.jpg
    857.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2881.jpg
    IMG_2881.jpg
    616.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2882.jpg
    IMG_2882.jpg
    601 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2887.jpg
    IMG_2887.jpg
    669.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2923.jpg
    IMG_2923.jpg
    566.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3735.jpg
    IMG_3735.jpg
    557.7 KB · Views: 0
  • P1010293.JPG
    P1010293.JPG
    710.2 KB · Views: 0
  • P1010669.JPG
    P1010669.JPG
    700.2 KB · Views: 0
  • P1010696.JPG
    P1010696.JPG
    654.4 KB · Views: 0
  • P1010584.JPG
    P1010584.JPG
    661.7 KB · Views: 0
  • P1010587.JPG
    P1010587.JPG
    639.8 KB · Views: 0
