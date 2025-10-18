I am hoping to locate/purchase an all original 1988 GT convertible as listed in the title (Gray in/out), leather, manual. I will consider most any condition. This was my first new car purchase ever, and I recently tracked down the last owner and discovered it had been sent to the crusher. So, I am hoping to find a suitable replacement as I absolutely loved that car. Let me know what you have or can find for me. As the title states, Im located in TN but will consider the right car nationwide.
Thanks
Rod
