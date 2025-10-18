WTB/Trade 1988 GT Convertible manual transmission- Gray with gray leather interior (Tennessee) Can travel anywhere

I am hoping to locate/purchase an all original 1988 GT convertible as listed in the title (Gray in/out), leather, manual. I will consider most any condition. This was my first new car purchase ever, and I recently tracked down the last owner and discovered it had been sent to the crusher. So, I am hoping to find a suitable replacement as I absolutely loved that car. Let me know what you have or can find for me. As the title states, Im located in TN but will consider the right car nationwide.

