1989 LX 2.3L high idle MAP/BAP related?

Hi all,



Just completed rebuild of a 2.3L non turbo in an 89. Also switched from auto to a manual T5. Have done all the normal adjustments (timing, etc). Engine starts and runs fine but idles way fast 1500-1800 rpm.



Manual idle adjustment screw is turned all the way in (not moving the throttle).



Tried unhooking the Idle air motor as a test and that dropped it to about 1300 but not low enough.



Tried unhooking the main vacuum from the intake (that feed the vacuum distribution tree) and immediately it dropped to about 600 or 650.



Assumed we had a vacuum leak so with everything hooked back up I started unhooking hoses from the vacuum tree 1 at a time. Only 1 hose made it drop and that is the hose that is hooked to the MAP/BAP controller on the firewall. Unhooking this brought us down to the 650. Thought maybe that could just be plugged but shortly after unhooking that the car began operating extremely rich and smoking.



Does anyone have a thought on the next step? Does it make sense that the MAP system is the culprit of the high idle? Is there an easy way to test the MAP controller? Or do I still need to go down the path of the Idle air motor or tps setting? I'd appreciate your thoughts!