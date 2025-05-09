1990 mustang GT, essentials to making a 5,000 mile round trip (Michigan to California, and back)

Hello everyone, long time reader, short time poster.
Long story short, I was given a 1990 ford mustang gt hatchback last year and I've been putting a ton of work into it, but I'm wanting to drive the car from Michigan, to California, and I'm wondering what I should bring along on the trip.
Obviously tools, some extra parts, a jack, jack stand, coolant, the usual, but what would you guys recommend?
The car sat in a front yard from 2017 to 2024, I got it running and driving the first 20 minutes I had it and it's been very reliable the very short distance I've driven it (10.8 miles)
I've done rear brakes, brake lines, ran a push button to bypass the safeties since they didn't work, and some other odds and ends.
any pre-trip stuff I should replace or prepare to replace down the road? (no pun intended)
the vehicle is almost stock, besides the hedman headers, "cold air intake" and they removed all of the AC stuff.
they also cut the fuel return line or pressure release line, whatever you want to call it, so I'm debating on drilling a hole in the gas cap to fix that but not sure that's a great idea.
Scared to change the trans fluid and real diff fluid so I haven't done either and honestly don't plan to, but I have done an oil change.
sorry for the ramble.
To sum it up, what should I bring along on the trip or inspect/replace before the trip?
I've got about 4ish months yet so
 

