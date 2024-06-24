1995 5.o Random Starting Issue

K

kfvintx

Member
Jul 21, 2011
5
3
13
#1
I have a relatively new to me (bought 1 year ago when I fixed a few things) '95 GT that runs great until very recently. Twice it has died in parking lot and leaving neighborhood after starting and idling just fine. Both times it would not start but just crank with absolutely no sign of starting and both times let it sit for about 10 mins and then starts and drives just fine with no issues - idles fine, revs fine, etc. Between those 2 times about a week apart it ran just fine. I have code reader and is my next step but also hoping someone has some ideas for this issue and what to look at for testing/troubleshooting.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
95 GT Issues and Codes - 158, 172, 176, 212
Replies
13
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
X
RPMs fall when I floor the throttle pedal
Replies
3
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
BigSlappy
1986 Mustang GT car cannot idle and runs at 200rpm for a couple seconds.
Replies
9
Views
612
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BigSlappy
BigSlappy
B
94 cobra possible idle issue?
Replies
11
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
A
Foxbody Idle issues
Replies
8
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu