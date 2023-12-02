Shuttleman83
Active Member
-
- Jun 30, 2019
-
- 238
-
- 12
-
- 28
1998 Mustang GT 4.6L 5 Speed - Car has 172,000 miles, was brought back in 2023 with full maintainence, oil changes, filter changes, brand new clutch, etc. Somehow, the motor has blown. The car either had detonation from too much advance or old age. There is a dead cylinder or two and possibly more. Black and Chrome Bullit Wheels, Staggered Stance, 3.73 Gears, Flowmaster Super 44's, Off Road H Pipe, Smoked Headlights, Tail Lights, Black Fuel Door, etc
Also included is extra passenger door, Saleen S281 Spoiler, and extra Aluminum Flywheel.
For Sale $2500
The clutch was installed in April 2023 and has less than 500 miles on it. It has a Exedy Mach 350 Stage 1 clutch, new Ford Pilot Bearing, New Ford Throw - Out Bearing, McLeod Billet Steel Flywheel, and Mcleod Clutch Fork. Everything on the car should be solid and good, car has 24 inspection stickers on it and was working great until the motor went. A Fixed or new motor should get you in business. I simply don't have the time nor space. Minimal rust, only driven a few hundred miles the past few years.
Location - Williamsport, PA 17701 (Lycoming County)
Year - 1998 GT 4.6L 5 Speed Black and Yellow, Black Interior and Dash
Price - $2500 OBO
Contact - (272)-225-8331
Price - $2500
Also included is extra passenger door, Saleen S281 Spoiler, and extra Aluminum Flywheel.
For Sale $2500
The clutch was installed in April 2023 and has less than 500 miles on it. It has a Exedy Mach 350 Stage 1 clutch, new Ford Pilot Bearing, New Ford Throw - Out Bearing, McLeod Billet Steel Flywheel, and Mcleod Clutch Fork. Everything on the car should be solid and good, car has 24 inspection stickers on it and was working great until the motor went. A Fixed or new motor should get you in business. I simply don't have the time nor space. Minimal rust, only driven a few hundred miles the past few years.
Location - Williamsport, PA 17701 (Lycoming County)
Year - 1998 GT 4.6L 5 Speed Black and Yellow, Black Interior and Dash
Price - $2500 OBO
Contact - (272)-225-8331
Price - $2500
Last edited: