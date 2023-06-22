Hi first time posting. I have a confusing headache of a problem that I can't figure out. I have a n/a 2.3 engine and a4ld trans from what I believe was a 1993 mustang in a Joyner frame. It cranks but won't start, fuel injectors aren't getting a pulse. Here are the details:Spark: tests good, bright spark using basic spark plug testerCompression: 1-182, 2-184, 3-184, 4-182Fuel injectors: 14.4 ohm readings for all 4Timing marks line up with timing cover marksNoid test: nothing during crank until key is released then light will blink one time.Ecm: tried swapping with a good one, no changePip from crankshaft: not sure what it's supposed to be reading but voltage changes as engine is cranked by hand. 0.00 ohm reading wire has continuity.Pip into icrm: same as abovePip out of icrm: same as aboveConstant 12v at fuel injectors until cranking starts then voltage dropsI have a wire going from the bottom left screw on the icrm to the neg battery terminalTps: tests a little high when closed 1.1 but goes to 4.16 wotGrounds are all goodPulled codes, most related to emissions system (don't have) and power steering (need to fix/delete). But I have a 522 which is vehicle is not in park during koeo self test. Would this keep the car from starting?Tested park neutral switch, seems to be working fine. Tried bypassing, still get code.Any ideas what's going on? Thanks in advance for any help, I've been going in circles trying to get this thing running again for a while.