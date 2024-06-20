For Sale 2000 GT Convertible Parts donor vehicle parting out lots of quality parts still here

2000 GT Convertible Black/Lite Grey Interior Parts Donor Vehicle parting out remaining parts. Car located in my shop, Tods Hot Rods located in Moorpark Ca 93021.
Remaining parts: 4.6 Motor, Convertible frame and motor, both front seats tracks and motors seats ok shape,, rear seat, Center Console, Stock rear end painted polished, front end complete painted, Both R and L Doors w interior panels glass and motors, HVAC Control, ABS, Both Sunvisors, Back seat interior speakers, Front headlights,taillight, front impact bar, lots of misc. I purchased the car for the drag slicks and the tremec trans to use on my personal 65 fastback.
Happy to help coordinate shipping anywhere just hoping to get the parts out of my shop were tight for space and hoping to pass along to those who need.
Please reach out with questions and Ill do my best to get back to you w an answer within 24 hrs.
Im getting some pictures together shortly to attach within the day. Sorry were slammed at my shop too many restorations...

Let me know how I can help

Regards
Tod
Tods Hot Rods
77 Park Lane Unit C
Moorpark Ca 93021
805-552-4086
[email protected]
 

