Aug 18, 2023
$29,000.00
Located in Calgary, Alberta.
This 2010 Mustang GT in Grabber Blue will turn heads everywhere you go. With its powerful 4.6L V8 engine, 5 speed manual transmission, Flowmaster 44 mufflers, and striking white and orange racing stripes, this car is as stunning to look as it is exciting to drive. If you’re a fan of Mustangs you’ll know that this car, in this colour, with these specs is a rare find. 2010 was the first year of the Mustang redesign and the first year of the reintroduction of Grabber Blue. There are likely fewer than ten of these gorgeous vehicles in Alberta.
This car has a clean title with no accidents. I am the second owner. The first owner was a Mustang enthusiast who babied this one until he decided to purchase the new version in 2019. I have owned it since then. It’s been a summer only car for me, stored over winters in my garage. It has been meticulously maintained and cleaned with much love and care. I am the only driver and no one has ever smoked in this car.
Much as I love this car it’s no longer practical for me to keep it.
The brake pads are new, the oil has been changed every 6000 kms. It has a touch of rust around the fuel cap, and minor gravel chips on the bumper and hood. The driver’s power seat currently doesn’t move — it was this way when I purchased it but since the seat position was perfect for me I’ve never bothered to fix it. The tire pressure monitor is faulty but I have always made a point of regularly checking pressures myself.
The details:
- 158,322 kms (104,590 miles)
- 4.6L V8
- 5 speed manual transmission
- Track Pack (for improved handling, suspension, and braking)
- A/C, heated seats
- Customizable 6 colour interior led lighting
- Shaker stereo system (1000 watt)
Modifcations/Aftermarket Additions:
- Flowmaster Super 44 mufflers
- X-pipe
- Cat delete
- Core Racing 19” rims
- Remote starter
- LED headlights
Test drives are available to customers with cash in hand. If you do not have cash/financing available, test drives will not be permitted.
If you have any questions, please feel free to ask.