2015+ Ford Mustang 4th Brake Light! Bright Reverse Light! See Install Video

Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
874
44
69
St. Louis, Missouri
blue1_600x115.gif


Ford Mustang 4th Brake Light


View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAGscW7LiOg



If you're looking for a way to make your S550 Mustang stand out, here's a perfect solution! The Diode Dynamics 4th Brake Light Kit converts your factory reverse light to shine both bright white, and red. Not only do you get an upgraded backup light, you can also add a red running and brake light, for a unique, modern look on the road.

Red Running Light: The red light comes on at 50% brightness anytime you have your parking lights or headlights on, to serve as a rear fog lamp. This provides a distinct appearance at night, complementing the factory LED tail lights.

4th Brake Light: When you hit the brakes, the red light powers at full brightness, to serve as a supplementary brake light, for greater visibility and a unique look.

White Reverse Light: Anytime you're in reverse, the red shuts off completely, so your backup light can illuminate in a crisp, white color. There is no change to the factory reverse function, you just get an improved output from the white LED!

With the included wire harness and replacement LED bulb, the kit is completely plug-and-play, and installation should take 15-20 minutes.

This kit has been designed with quality components, custom-tooled OEM-grade connectors, and embedded circuit protection, for high reliability over time. It is manufactured in St. Louis, Missouri by Diode Dynamics Manufacturing.

Ford Mustang 4th Brake Light


4th_brake_tail.jpg


4th_brake_brake.jpg


4th_brake_backup.jpg


All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a three-year limited warranty.

Ford Mustang 4th Brake Light


Questions? Feel free to ask here, PM, email [email protected] or call us: (314) 205-3033

*PM us for the free-shipping code* (U.S. forum members only)

Thank you!
Nick C.
Diode Dynamics

 

  • Sponsors (?)




⌛THE CLOCK IS TICKING... ⌛

NOW is your chance to SAVE up to 15% sitewide on your favorite Diode Dynamics LED lighting products.

Up to 15% OFF LED Lighting Upgrades
➡ 15% OFF Stage Series Rock Lights & HitchMount LED Pods
10% OFF Elite Series JL/JT Headlights
➡ Free US Shipping on any order over $300!

CLICK HERE TO SHOP NOW

qD4beIR.jpg

Did you know?
You can find all of the products we offer for your vehicle using our vehicle finder tool! Simply enter the year, make, and model.

SALE EXPIRES 11:59 P.M. MONDAY, MARCH 13TH, 2023.

Discounts cannot be combined with other offers or any previous orders. Excludes items with pre-order status.
 



Ignite your lighting game this July 4th!


20% OFF Single Row Stage Series Light Bars
15% OFF Sitewide
10% JL/JT Elite Series Headlights

Plus, score FREE shipping and a FREE Diode Flag Tee with any purchase over $300!

NO COUPON CODE REQUIRED

➡️ https://www.diodedynamics.com/ ⬅️

Excluded: F150 Elite Series Headlights, and F150 Elite Series Fog Lights

Expires at 11:59 p.m., Friday, July, 7th, 2023.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
Elite Series Fog Lamps | Diode Dynamics
Replies
19
Views
3K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
NEW! SS3 Fog Light Kit for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics
Replies
30
Views
3K
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
17
Views
2K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
T
What's it Worth? 1989 GT - What's it worth?
Replies
2
Views
2K
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
NEW! Switchback LED Boards for 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics
Replies
29
Views
4K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu