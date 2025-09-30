3.8 flywheel interchangeable with 5.8?

My 1983 fox has the factory 3.8L with a carb and an AOD transmission. The big plan is to end up with a 5.8 and a TKX. The TKX bell housing uses a 157 tooth flywheel. 351 engines are 28oz balance.
What I'm wondering is if I can buy all the TKX parts now and swap out the transmission, then at a later date, come back and swap the motor. Will the same flywheel for my 351w have the correct depth and balance as what is required for the 3.8L? Does the same pilot bearing install in both cranks? What parts from the 351w TKX swap would not be compatible with the V6 engine? Or will this "Just Work" ™?
