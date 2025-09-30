3.8 flywheel interchangeable with 5.8?

G

giantpune

Member
Sep 8, 2025
20
18
13
Georgia
#1
My 1983 fox has the factory 3.8L with a carb and an AOD transmission. The big plan is to end up with a 5.8 and a TKX. The TKX bell housing uses a 157 tooth flywheel. 351 engines are 28oz balance.

What I'm wondering is if I can buy all the TKX parts now and swap out the transmission, then at a later date, come back and swap the motor. Will the same flywheel for my 351w have the correct depth and balance as what is required for the 3.8L? Does the same pilot bearing install in both cranks? What parts from the 351w TKX swap would not be compatible with the V6 engine? Or will this "Just Work" ™?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Bought a 1983 Marquis Wagon. Tell me about what I have.
Replies
11
Views
249
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
giantpune
G
WhiteCobra95
SN95 Desktop 363 Engine Combination - Looking for input
Replies
10
Views
230
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
thinkfaster
Engine HELP - 351W Based Build Under Stock Hood
Replies
11
Views
731
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
FastDriver
Engine 302 production block selection
Replies
48
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu