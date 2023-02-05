got a fox wagon.

'83/6 with the bent6 motor (LTD/Marquis, not crown vic or grand marquis).

Cant find a Walker or other Y. Including junk.

Will probably put an O2 bung in it or a pipe after as I believe they had 'em OE.



Need int/ext trim(s) too. Much stang - no go, but drive train, suspension is OK on sourcing...