Progress Thread 331 Turbo Project - Help ID dash electrical components??

FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
5,209
1,834
224
Fort Knox, KY
#1
Hello all. It's been a fun ride in the sand-box. While I was over there I had a few modifications done to my fox. Here's a couple of pictures:

Start with an old fox (crappy pic, but it's the only whole shot I've got on the net right now:
fastdriver.gif
1L.JPG


Add a sonny bryant billet crank, Oliver billet rods, and custom low comp CP pistons to a Dart block:
standalone
SonnyBryant Crank CP piston Oliver rod.jpg

standalone

Slap on some big heads with shaft rockers and a custom cam:
standalone
shaft-mount rockers on heads.jpg

standalone


Throw on a TFS-R with box upper for good measure and the engine is in!
standalone
full?d=1406517007.jpg


The go fast engine stuff alone won't get the job done so here's some of the other stuff I have pictures of:

The new custom chrome-moly roll cage with removable door bars:
standalone
full?d=1406517007.jpg

standalone


The battery box:
standalone
1771-620083b0563ed77ecfaa9521cb0c1bd8.jpg


Battery shut-off switch:
standalone
full?d=1406517008.jpg

standalone
full?d=1406517008.jpg


The behind bars race cars (a beautiful unit) sumped tank, 10 micron aeromotive filter, and Weldon pump:
standalone
full?d=1406517008.jpg

standalone
full?d=1406517008.jpg


A bulk-head connector was mounted in the passenger fender well and the fuel lines go from the rubber hose along the body to braided steel in the engine bay, and you can see the new coil-overs in the first pic:
full?d=1406517008.jpg

standalone
full?d=1406517008.jpg

standalone


A few things not included in the pics: an HP turbo kit with a GT42R-76mm turbo, the Big Stuff 3 engine management unit, a tubular suspension with coil-over kit in the front, and a drag suspension kit in the back. The 8.8 rear is being worked on; I'm shortening the length of the axle, adding 9" ends, and gun-drilled 35 spline axles with a spool.

This should be a fun street car as it still has A/C, power-steering, and an interior sans only the rear seat. I'm fired up for the upcoming spring when I can drive it again. Dyno numbers and performance results to come.

For those of you who are relatively new and are not used to seeing me around, I'm Chris. I started moderating at stangnet about 3 years ago, but have been inactive since I deployed to Iraq in SEP07. Feel free to PM to BS or if you have any issues or concerns in the 5.0 forums.

Chris
 

Attachments

  • crank piston rod angle2.jpg
    crank piston rod angle2.jpg
    66.7 KB · Views: 127
  • lifter valley with heads and rockers.jpg
    lifter valley with heads and rockers.jpg
    98.7 KB · Views: 132
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


#9
Looks NICEE and welcome back!!! Did you have someone do the work on the car while you were deployed???


Daggar had a falling out with some of the Administration. He has since left on his own terms. He occasionally will pop in, but its only been twice since he's left and that was over a year ago :(
 
#10
1990Coupe said:
Looks NICEE and welcome back!!! Did you have someone do the work on the car while you were deployed???


Daggar had a falling out with some of the Administration. He has since left on his own terms. He occasionally will pop in, but its only been twice since he's left and that was over a year ago :(
Click to expand...

That's too bad, because he made this job so easy. Yep, someone did the work for me while I was deployed. Check the end of my OP.

GTOreturns said:
I remember you, "Welcome home"!! Ditch the stock rusty rear end cover.
Click to expand...

Thanks, it's good to be back. Right, the entire rear end is getting an overhaul. :nice: At a minimum, I'll sand and repaint the cover.

bentley429 said:
What cubes is it? Size are the heads? Looks like a real stout setup similar to my plans depending on the cubes. Power et goals?
Click to expand...

331, AFR205s. I have a guess at what the car will make, but I'd rather not speculate to others. Whatever it makes, I'll be good with. You can look up the rating of the GT42R-76mm turbo, and the shortblock should be plenty stout enough to take all of it.

Chris
 
#13
Thanks for the welcome home, fellas. I must say that there are so many little things that you don't realize that you take for granted until you come back from living in a 3rd world country for so long. When I got back the feeling was..... indescribable. There are so many little things that I didn't even realize that I missed.

Rick 91GT said:
Chris, looks good glad to see you made it back safe. If you talk to Andy tell him to shoot me a message as well....

My guess is 700HP+
Click to expand...

Cool, thanks. Which Andy?
 
#20
So when will it be done..... wrong word... when will it be back together and useable again? That is till you mod it more :rlaugh:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

NotchedGarage
Progress Thread 88 Notched Fox
Replies
10
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
AvalancheSVT
For Sale 97 Cobra with built 99 cobra drivetrain
Replies
3
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
AvalancheSVT
AvalancheSVT
T
For Sale 93 Mustang GT Hatch - Electric Red Two Tone Single Turbo - 80k original miles
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Steel1
Steel1
darkfader
For Sale 1993 GT 5spd project for sale
Replies
4
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Liari
L
E
For Sale 1989 LX Notch 410ci 85mm turbo 8 pt cage 9" rear end
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Freakinstang
F
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu