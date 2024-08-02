I'm going to be retiring in about a year and I need a project so I don't drive my wife nuts. I currently have an '89 hatch with a 306 with an older build, Y303 Ford heads, B cam Cobra intake and a Vortech V3 running on Megasquirt. Car runs strong, probably making around 400hp to the tires. Suspension and TKX transmission are all up to handling a little more power.So what I'm thinking about is getting a 347 long block I can put on a stand and tinker with after I retire. I'd like to make 5-600hp to the tires. I'd like to keep the Cobra intake because I like how it looks and maybe just have it ported and the 347 will let me re-use the Vortech and all the accessories will bolt right back up.The car is mostly street driven, but I enjoy going to the local track and doing some test and tunes and flash light Fridays and maybe a little index racing at some point. Also, doing a drag and drive is on my bucket list before I get to old lol.So I'm looking for advice, opinions on hopefully an assembled long block. Hopefully stay in the $10K or less range. Don't know if my goals would be in Dart block territory. I was looking at the Blueprint 347 with their new 4 bolt main block. But curious what would need to be done to it to run it on boost. Ring gap, compression, cam ect.Advice, comments, opinions appreciated.