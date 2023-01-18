460 ( 501 ) and TKO600

Ok, I found one BBF with aluminum heads, intake and water pump that claimed 570 lbs and a 351 windsor, all steel block,heads and intake at 530 lbs, that's 40 lbs heaver, lighten up that 351 with some aluminium heads and intake and drop another what 50 lbs? Just off the cuff that's 90 lbs lighter,

Now I'm no expert but I bet a stroke and poke on that windsor and you got all the fun to be had with more room to work on it and it should turn and stop with less pucker factor than the BB

Just my opinion and not based on any real mechanical experience.

But the WOW factor of opening the hood and seeing all that big block largeness can be a factor.