460 ( 501 ) and TKO600

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
Mar 2, 2015
Ok. I'm bored and doing some thinking. A low mileage 460 bock has come up on FB for 800. It's an RV engine with 37k.

Heads are about 1300 from Summitt. Roller camshaft conversion about 1400. Intake about 400.

My brain is working on connecting it to my tko600. Has anyone here done this ?

With aluminum heads and intake it would weigh about as much as an iron 351. If I did this swap I'd get the engine punched out to a 501 with over 500lb.ft. torque.

Everyone has gone turbo happy ( including me ). I'd kinda like to give the eco brands the middle finger with a huge big block.

Anyone have anything to add, ideas, or just wanna chime in ?

Screenshot_20230117_210744_Facebook.jpg
 

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
Ok, I found one BBF with aluminum heads, intake and water pump that claimed 570 lbs and a 351 windsor, all steel block,heads and intake at 530 lbs, that's 40 lbs heaver, lighten up that 351 with some aluminium heads and intake and drop another what 50 lbs? Just off the cuff that's 90 lbs lighter,
Now I'm no expert but I bet a stroke and poke on that windsor and you got all the fun to be had with more room to work on it and it should turn and stop with less pucker factor than the BB
Just my opinion and not based on any real mechanical experience.
But the WOW factor of opening the hood and seeing all that big block largeness can be a factor.
 
