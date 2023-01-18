460 ( 501 ) and TKO600

90sickfox
Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
Ok. I'm bored and doing some thinking. A low mileage 460 bock has come up on FB for 800. It's an RV engine with 37k.
Heads are about 1300 from Summitt. Roller camshaft conversion about 1400. Intake about 400.
My brain is working on connecting it to my tko600. Has anyone here done this ?
With aluminum heads and intake it would weigh about as much as an iron 351. If I did this swap I'd get the engine punched out to a 501 with over 500lb.ft. torque.
Everyone has gone turbo happy ( including me ). I'd kinda like to give the eco brands the middle finger with a huge big block.
Anyone have anything to add, ideas, or just wanna chime in ?
