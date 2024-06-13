60 years of Mustangs & Shelby Mustangs at Hilton Head Island Concours Nov 2024

M
Michael J Chludzinski
Could you post the following to your site, and / or send it to your members via email? Kindly let me know either way - Thank you.
We are currently looking for a few more Mustangs between 1974 and 1993 (Mustang II, Fox Body) for the Saturday Car Club Showcase event at the Hilton Head Island Concours to tell the story of 60 years of Americas favorite pony car. This will be a curated grouping of Mustangs from 1963 to present representing a variety of body styles, drivetrains & models (Shelby, Saleen, Roush, etc.)
You are probably looking at the 1963 above and thinking “what the heck?” Yes, the owner of the only known S code pre-production Mustang has committed to attend!
The 60 Years of Mustangs display on Saturday November 2nd will be a part of the 2-day event on the fairways of the Port Royal Golf Club, now in its 23rd year, and regularly has 20,000 attendees.
Registrants who display their Mustang on Saturday will receive two 2-day passes for Saturday and the Sunday Concours as part of the admission price, along with a lunch on Saturday.
If you know someone who might be interested, please pass along my contact info below. Thank you.
Michael J Chludzinski
HHI Concours CCS Manager
[email protected]
Please see the event website for further details.
https://www.hhiconcours.com/
Email: [email protected]
No matching spam trigger logs were found.
We are currently looking for a few more Mustangs between 1974 and 1993 (Mustang II, Fox Body) for the Saturday Car Club Showcase event at the Hilton Head Island Concours to tell the story of 60 years of Americas favorite pony car. This will be a curated grouping of Mustangs from 1963 to present representing a variety of body styles, drivetrains & models (Shelby, Saleen, Roush, etc.)
You are probably looking at the 1963 above and thinking “what the heck?” Yes, the owner of the only known S code pre-production Mustang has committed to attend!
The 60 Years of Mustangs display on Saturday November 2nd will be a part of the 2-day event on the fairways of the Port Royal Golf Club, now in its 23rd year, and regularly has 20,000 attendees.
Registrants who display their Mustang on Saturday will receive two 2-day passes for Saturday and the Sunday Concours as part of the admission price, along with a lunch on Saturday.
If you know someone who might be interested, please pass along my contact info below. Thank you.
Michael J Chludzinski
HHI Concours CCS Manager
[email protected]
Please see the event website for further details.
https://www.hhiconcours.com/
Email: [email protected]
No matching spam trigger logs were found.