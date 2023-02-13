79-04 Mustangs Wanted at the THSCC Autocross Novice School on 3/25 in Rockingham, NC

Warhorse Racing has secured 10 SPOTS for 79-04 Mustangs at the Tarheel Sports Car Club Autocross Novice School on Saturday, 3/25 @ the “Little Rock” in Rockingham, NC.

THSCC is a members-only club. The $12 yearly membership gets you some great perks, one of which is being able to attend their Novice School.

I’m bringing in instructors who have years of experience autocrossing Fox Body and SN95 Mustangs. Those 10 spots will only be held until 3/12, so please sign your ponies up early!

This a true “novice” school, intended for drivers with LESS THAN 10 EVENTS of autocross experience. You’ll learn autocross fundamentals from multiple instructors at one of the best autocross sites in NC.

This event only costs $50. Lunch will be provided. There’s also a Points Event on Sunday. Novice School students get a discount on Sunday’s entry fee.

This is an incredible value & the perfect opportunity to improve your autocross skills in your 79-04 Mustang.

You can find MUCH MORE INFORMATION & REGISTER here: http://msreg.com/2023THSCCNoviceSchoolAndEvent1

Make sure to use the “for 79-04 Mustang” tab when registering.

If you have any questions, please ask. I’m always happy to help.
 

