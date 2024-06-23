Fox 82' GL Radio Wiring Harness missing and A/C no lowing out of vents

T

torxbolts252

New Member
Jun 22, 2024
1
0
1
Hebbronville, Texas
#1
Hello Stang fans,

I just purchased a 1982 5.0 GL and its great, the radio isnt working and once I removed it, there is no harness behind it and I cant seem to locate the wires that belong to the radio anywhere behind the dash. Does anyone have wiring diagram for that particular year so that I can maybe located the harness.

Also, my A/C fan turns on, but the air doesn't seem to be blowing out the vent. Anyone have any ideas where I should start looking to figure out how to get the vents working correctly?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
You have a broken or disconnected vacuum line along the firewall in the engine bay or under the passenger side foot well in the cabin. The other possibility is that the [blend door actuator] is bad. That is also located in the pass side foot well under the dash.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
01 GT Picture Verification of AC High Pressure Switch Pigtail
Replies
2
Views
711
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Jdarturo
J
chapters707
Vents stuck on defrost
Replies
1
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
F
Electrical Pink/Black Wire Specifically
Replies
4
Views
814
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
SMOKEDYA
2004 Mach1 A/C
Replies
0
Views
670
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
SMOKEDYA
SMOKEDYA
B
Help Radio replacement stock 1997 4.6 Dolby mach & a/c bezel removal
Replies
3
Views
789
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu