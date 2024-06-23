torxbolts252
New Member
-
- Jun 22, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hello Stang fans,
I just purchased a 1982 5.0 GL and its great, the radio isnt working and once I removed it, there is no harness behind it and I cant seem to locate the wires that belong to the radio anywhere behind the dash. Does anyone have wiring diagram for that particular year so that I can maybe located the harness.
Also, my A/C fan turns on, but the air doesn't seem to be blowing out the vent. Anyone have any ideas where I should start looking to figure out how to get the vents working correctly?
I just purchased a 1982 5.0 GL and its great, the radio isnt working and once I removed it, there is no harness behind it and I cant seem to locate the wires that belong to the radio anywhere behind the dash. Does anyone have wiring diagram for that particular year so that I can maybe located the harness.
Also, my A/C fan turns on, but the air doesn't seem to be blowing out the vent. Anyone have any ideas where I should start looking to figure out how to get the vents working correctly?