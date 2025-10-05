1991Fox5.0
I have a 1991 Mustang 5.0. I have a bad hesitation at low acceleration and the car pops, backfires and acts like it doesn’t want to take fuel. Holley systemax intake, accufab 70mm throttle body, EGR delete, ecam and Estreet heads, 24lb injectors, pro m mass air, MSD coil.
Car runs great at idle and full throttle.
We have replaced or checked TPS, IAC, Coil, distributor, plugs, wires, fuel pump, no vacuum leaks. cleaned and checked 10 pin, new A9L computer, checked fuel pressure, changed Mass Air meter, timing advanced 12degrees, we’ve checked grounds and ran codes. Only codes are 31,81,82,84,85 and pretty positive we have ruled those out.
At a loss right now on what it could be. Anyone have any ideas?
