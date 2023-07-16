93 2.3L Factory Idle?

Hey Guys.



Anyone know what the Factory Idle is on a 93 Non Turbo with an AOD? After start up, if I let it sit for about 10 mins, it will settle around 650 rpms. Also the same when I'm on the road and come to a stop, but sometimes it will dip down to about 550, then settle at 650.



I bought it about 1,000 miles ago, and it's always been there. 650 could possibly be the Idle, but just doesn't seem right.



I also have an 87 2.3L Manual, and the Factory on that is 850. The only major difference with the Engines, is the 93 has the Dual Coil Packs, with 8 Spark Plugs, so that could be the reason for a lower 650 if that is correct Factory setting. No real knowledge on that, just guessing.



Starts up with no hesitation. Not noticing any hesitation or lack of power or acceleration when driving. I have seen every other spec for these cars in manuals, and charts from LMR and elsewhere, but nothing on the Factory Idle.



I did a lookaround any didn't see any loose or disconnected lines. Any stock 93s out there? What is your Idle?





Appreciate any info.