Engine 93 gt new 351 w moter put in and installing ace's kill shot EFI. It turns over but Wan't start? Need Help.

K

kimscales

New Member
Jun 1, 2024
1
0
0
Virginia
#1
So totally rebuilding a 93 Mustang GT, Hatchback from ground up. Took the 5.0 engine out, removed wiring harnesses. Put in the 351 Windsor. I've installed the Ace's EFI KillShot wiring harness. Installed braded fuel lines and An fittings. Ran the filters at tank. Ran my power wires all that stuff. Got the Ace's distributor (Black Jack Pro) locked it out (already). I'm doing the (NO TIMING CONTROLL OPTION) there for have my 12 v key on key off an to my fuse box with a fuse adapter in the #18 fuse block which is for the dash tach. That would be for my ignition for the EFI. It gets 12 on and crankin. So I know that's right. Fuel pump comes on, and fuel is distributed in all 4 cylinders. So it's getting fuel. When I go to crank the car it turns over, and over but will not run. Has yet to start. Also seems lacking on power, d while trying to crank it's like its week. Fuels not an issue. No Blown fuses. I checked the spark plug wires and I'm not getting any spark. Any ideas why?? It's something simple but just can't figure it out. Upon trying to crank the car my screen went black, so now have to wait till Monday to call aces and see what's going on with the replacement screen they literally just sent me which was supposed to be an upgrade. So I'm kind of stuck till then.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
1995 Mustang GT Crank no Start
Replies
6
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SRago
S
AeroCoupe
Fuel Fuel Pump Rewire, New Fuel Lines, and Installation of New Fuel Pump Hanger with AN6 Connections
Replies
33
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
7K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
R
Electrical Hard to Start, Rough Idle, Won't Rev Up/Barely Any Power to Drive
Replies
21
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
Jeep2351
93' Cobra (CJ7) No Fuel pressure
Replies
15
Views
1K
Other Auto Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu