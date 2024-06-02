So totally rebuilding a 93 Mustang GT, Hatchback from ground up. Took the 5.0 engine out, removed wiring harnesses. Put in the 351 Windsor. I've installed the Ace's EFI KillShot wiring harness. Installed braded fuel lines and An fittings. Ran the filters at tank. Ran my power wires all that stuff. Got the Ace's distributor (Black Jack Pro) locked it out (already). I'm doing the (NO TIMING CONTROLL OPTION) there for have my 12 v key on key off an to my fuse box with a fuse adapter in the #18 fuse block which is for the dash tach. That would be for my ignition for the EFI. It gets 12 on and crankin. So I know that's right. Fuel pump comes on, and fuel is distributed in all 4 cylinders. So it's getting fuel. When I go to crank the car it turns over, and over but will not run. Has yet to start. Also seems lacking on power, d while trying to crank it's like its week. Fuels not an issue. No Blown fuses. I checked the spark plug wires and I'm not getting any spark. Any ideas why?? It's something simple but just can't figure it out. Upon trying to crank the car my screen went black, so now have to wait till Monday to call aces and see what's going on with the replacement screen they literally just sent me which was supposed to be an upgrade. So I'm kind of stuck till then.