95 gt wont run with spout connector in

Still looking where to start. Put in a new tps but still need to solder the wires. Since I switched to the fox style. Been searching the internet and came across this

“ Anyone else out there ever had code 113 (intake air charge temperature sensor above maximum voltage / -40 degree indicated) come from their code reader? its my only code and the car runs but the code reader book says that if code 998 comes up,the car is running in failure mode and that the computer is using this code to keep the car running and that the car is running at a minimal level and repairs should be made as soon as possible..... any input? thanks guys!”



It says if I get both codes that the car is running in failure mode and running at minimal level and repairs need to be mas asap. But what repairs?