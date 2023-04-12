95 gt wont run with spout connector in

Andresquintana.mma
I have a 1995 ford mustang gt mostly stock just recently swapped in 24lb injectors bigger fuel pump and put a fox edelbrock manifold on. it has off road exhaust if that matters. Ive got the car to run and would time it to 12 degrees without the spout connector it runs fine without the spout connector but as soon as I install the spout connector and turn off the car it wont turn back on. Thought the distributor might be giving out so bought a brand new msd ignition distributor and still same results. Ive been up and down the crank but wont start check list and seems like everything else is in order we have spark and fuel. Just wont stay ruining when spout connector is installed any help would be greatly appreciated since this is my daily driver.
Ill provide youtube videos below.
