96 mustang 4.6 ecu

Aug 30, 2025
Michigan
So I recently bought this 96 mustang 4.6l. the pats system went out of it, I figured Instead of buying a new module and getting it programmed I would swap out the ECU with either one with the pats deleted or a different ECU. I've been doing some research and some people have said a 96 Grand Marquis ecu would work, also some people said the p71 ECU out of a crown Vic police interceptor would work, and gain extra power. As long as the speedometer works, I'd be happy. Anyone have any thoughts that could help me out? It is a manual and the ECU is eec-v hookup.
 

