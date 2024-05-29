96 V6 Overheated, Heads Resurfaced, Valve Job, No Crank No Start Unless Jumping Ignition Fuse

Last August I was driving home from Knoxville and my car overheat and blew a radiator hose. It had also lost compression and yadda yadda. Anyways, I got the heads done and rebuilt the top end. The car will start and runs good, and would start and run pretty good previously. However after the 2nd day after the battery originally died the first time it began to not start by cranking the key and the PATS would flash, not a theft light on the dash however since their is an aftermarket HORNET system installed. (Not by me)



After some toying around, I was able to start it by grabbing the 40A ignition fuse and holding one pin in a slot and using the other sorta jump of the fuse, and when it would crank I would just keep the fuse all the way in. Keep in mind it would only crank if the key were in the full run/cranking position. I did replace the battery to no avail, and recently, after completing the heads job. It runs fantastic, however still the same deal with no crank or nothing from the ignition, except when jumped off at the fuse box in the engine bay.



Last week I also replaced the ignition switch/box under the dash/steering wheel to no avail.



Now originally, fooling around with other fuses back in Aaugust I was able to get it to start on its own from the drivers seat like you would start any regular car. But it eventually stopped being able to start like that.



I'm basically back at square one it feels, I've searched forums and talked to many people and still cannot figure out what the issue is. The electronics all work fine, except whatever is causing this issue.



Thanks.