Tods Hot Rods
- Jan 4, 2024
- 12
- 7
- 13
Hello To All ...
Still lots of parts left from the 2000 GT Conv 4.6 parts donor car at my shop, Tods Hot Rods Moorpark CA 93021
Set of 4 front and rear lowering springs blue.
Good shape
No install hardware available just the shocks as you see in the pics. Anybody out there needing a part reach out. We will coordinate pack and ship. Part can be paid for once it arrives and shipping costs.
It's never been a job building and restoring these for a living. 25 years of fun daily w my crew. Somebody buy some of these.. way too many parts up in my storage racks.
Thanks
Tod
TODS HOT RODS
77 PARK LANE SUITE C
MOORPARK CA 93021
That's my dumb ass in my keeper. 65 Fastback W 5.0HO Race Stock tremec 5 SP turbo wilwoods suspension Recaro Race Seats I take out but a damn fun track car. Anybody in So Cal want to do a poker run we go from my shop in Moorpark down to paradise cove Malibu through the canyons. I'm game anytime
