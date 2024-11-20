For Sale 99-04 GT 4.6 CONV COUPE COBRA SET OF 4 FRONT/REAR SPRINGS. TODS HOT RODS MOORPARK CA 93021 $225

Tods Hot Rods

Tods Hot Rods

Member
Jan 4, 2024
12
7
13
Moorpark CA 93021
#1
Hello To All ...

Still lots of parts left from the 2000 GT Conv 4.6 parts donor car at my shop, Tods Hot Rods Moorpark CA 93021

Set of 4 front and rear lowering springs blue.
Good shape
No install hardware available just the shocks as you see in the pics. Anybody out there needing a part reach out. We will coordinate pack and ship. Part can be paid for once it arrives and shipping costs.

It's never been a job building and restoring these for a living. 25 years of fun daily w my crew. Somebody buy some of these.. way too many parts up in my storage racks.

Thanks
Tod
TODS HOT RODS
77 PARK LANE SUITE C
MOORPARK CA 93021

That's my dumb ass in my keeper. 65 Fastback W 5.0HO Race Stock tremec 5 SP turbo wilwoods suspension Recaro Race Seats I take out but a damn fun track car. Anybody in So Cal want to do a poker run we go from my shop in Moorpark down to paradise cove Malibu through the canyons. I'm game anytime
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20240816_033607778.webp
    IMG_20240816_033607778.webp
    378.7 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_20240306_192316.webp
    IMG_20240306_192316.webp
    547.3 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_20240306_192259~2.webp
    IMG_20240306_192259~2.webp
    205.6 KB · Views: 1
  • FB_IMG_1710176827331~2.webp
    FB_IMG_1710176827331~2.webp
    59.7 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tods Hot Rods
For Sale 2000 GT CONV 4.6 5 SP remaining suspension parts from donor
Replies
0
Views
71
Suspension Parts
Tods Hot Rods
Tods Hot Rods
Tods Hot Rods
For Sale 2000 GT Convertible 4.6 5 SP Exterior/Interior parts remaining from donor car
Replies
0
Views
53
Suspension Parts
Tods Hot Rods
Tods Hot Rods
Tods Hot Rods
Finally having time to prepare the ad for the 2000 GT conv remaining parts my shop has
Replies
1
Views
41
Feedback Area | Testing Zone
Noobz347
Noobz347
Tods Hot Rods
For Sale 2000 GT Conv 4.6 block, heads lots of misc engine parts all removed,degreased, cleaned and inspected.
Replies
3
Views
145
Engine and Power Adder Parts
Tods Hot Rods
Tods Hot Rods
Tods Hot Rods
For Sale 78mm BBK Throttle Body Intake, Air Raid Filter Duct and housing, misc vent tubes
Replies
0
Views
874
Engine and Power Adder Parts
Tods Hot Rods
Tods Hot Rods
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu