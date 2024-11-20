Hello To All ...



Still lots of parts left from the 2000 GT Conv 4.6 parts donor car at my shop, Tods Hot Rods Moorpark CA 93021



Set of 4 front and rear lowering springs blue.

Good shape

No install hardware available just the shocks as you see in the pics. Anybody out there needing a part reach out. We will coordinate pack and ship. Part can be paid for once it arrives and shipping costs.



It's never been a job building and restoring these for a living. 25 years of fun daily w my crew. Somebody buy some of these.. way too many parts up in my storage racks.



Thanks

Tod

TODS HOT RODS

77 PARK LANE SUITE C

MOORPARK CA 93021



That's my dumb ass in my keeper. 65 Fastback W 5.0HO Race Stock tremec 5 SP turbo wilwoods suspension Recaro Race Seats I take out but a damn fun track car. Anybody in So Cal want to do a poker run we go from my shop in Moorpark down to paradise cove Malibu through the canyons. I'm game anytime