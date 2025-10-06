Paint and Body A Few Pictures of My Driveway Paintjob!

Heres a few photos of my last several months driveway paintjob on my 82. Did a bunch of bodywork, welding, etc, but left a lot of minor stuff undone because its a toy not a show hobby. Sanded, epoxy primer, 2k primer, base coat (3), clearcoat (3) and now have it stage 2 buffed. Paint is Dynacoat from the local Carquest, spray gun and buff stuff from Eastwood. At about $1400 so far. Kind of a tribute to Bondo Billy! Not near as much trash in the paint as I expected doing it in the open. The hood got caught in the rain and had to redo. More photos when done.
 

