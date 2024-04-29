About my mustang

I have a 2007 shelby mustang it had a 5.4 engine that it cam with but I'm finale found a new 5.8 block and it's buitful 6 bolt mains all five of them I wish that I had the heads that ford put on them but I'll have to use my old heads but I'll port them and try to find some used cams that they came with from ford in 2013 & 14 that some one took out to put bigger one's in becouse the cams for that are very costly and I've got to buy headers i didn't have them on the 5.4 engine and a whippel 3.8 supercharger to complet my build for my stang i was going to put the salen 302 in it to go racing with and save the areganel èngine to put back in it when I got tyerd of racing it but now that I found a 5.8 aluminum racing block I'll probably put my 302 salen engine in something else I've got a 74 mack 1 mustang that it would a nice Toy to but I'm knot shur what I'll do with it yet well you guys know what I'm trying to get dun





