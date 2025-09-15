Almost There Fellow Stangians

I purchased a 1992 GT convertible with a manual transmission. Adjusted the timing and car started. Wasn't perfect though. Car began to have black smoke then longer crank. Drove it one block, came home and crank no start. I today found that the smog pump was bypassed with smaller belt but everything is hooked up. Car will start, horrible surging and will die/stall on it's on or when the pedal is pressed. See videos to see current state. I believe I heard a single ping so I reset the timing to 0 degrees but have not done anything else. Any advice is appreciated. Car no longer has black smoke!

In the process did the following:

New starter relay solenoid; new battery grounds, cleaned plenum, egr, iac, cts, act, throttle body; fixed some vacuum lines; new fuel filter and pump; new dizzy; removed aftermarket alarm; and Maybe a couple other things but that's the gist.


Video Links:


View: https://streamable.com/cxtsjf




View: https://streamable.com/i17l1k
 

