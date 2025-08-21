Anyone have a good MSQ with a working VSS input?

<!-- =========================
MEGASQUIRT MS3 1.6.1
FOX MUSTANG VSS (VSS1)
========================= -->
<!-- ========== VSS SOURCE / INPUT ========== -->
<setting name="vss1Enabled" value="on"/> <!-- Enable VSS1 -->
<setting name="vss1InputPin" value="PT4"/> <!-- Pick the *actual* digital input you wired: PT4, JS10, PE1, etc. -->
<setting name="vss1SignalType" value="VR"/> <!-- "VR" for stock Fox 2-wire VSS (sine wave) through VR conditioner; use "Hall" if using a hall sensor with pullup -->
<setting name="vss1Pullup" value="off"/> <!-- Off for VR. If using a Hall sensor, set to "on" and wire a 1k–2.2k pullup to 5V if needed -->
<setting name="vss1Filter" value="medium"/> <!-- Debounce/filtering: low/medium is fine; raise if noisy -->
<!-- ========== SCALING / CALIBRATION ========== -->
<!-- Ford Fox VSS is ~8000 pulses per mile (PPM) as a starting point. Fine-tune with GPS. -->
<setting name="vss1Units" value="mph"/> <!-- mph or kph -->
<setting name="vss1PulsesPerMile" value="8000"/> <!-- Start at 8000; adjust up/down to make dash = GPS -->
<setting name="vss1PulsesPerRev" value="8"/> <!-- If using "per rev" mode: ~8 pulses per driveshaft rev for stock Ford VSS -->
<setting name="vss1UsePPM" value="on"/> <!-- Use PPM mode (simpler). If you prefer wheels/gear math, set to off and use tire/gear entries below -->
<!-- Optional: if not using PPM mode, fill these: -->
<setting name="tireDiameterIn" value="25.6"/> <!-- Example 245/45R17 ≈ 25.6" -->
<setting name="finalDriveRatio" value="3.55"/> <!-- Your axle ratio -->
<setting name="vss1Teeth" value="8"/> <!-- Pulses per output shaft rev -->
<!-- ========== FEATURE HOOKS (IF NEEDED) ========== -->
<setting name="gearDetectMode" value="calculated"/> <!-- Lets MS3 derive gear from VSS and RPM (optional) -->
<setting name="gearRatioLearn" value="on"/> <!-- Learn ratios while driving (optional) -->
<!-- ========== DATALOGGING ========== -->
<!-- Make sure these fields are enabled in your log profile -->
<datalog_channel name="vehicleSpeed" enabled="true"/>
<datalog_channel name="vss1Freq" enabled="true"/>
<datalog_channel name="gear" enabled="true"/> <!-- if using gear calc -->
<datalog_channel name="vss1Status" enabled="true"/> <!-- good for debugging (locked, error, etc.) -->
<!-- ========== DASH / GAUGE ========== -->
<gauge name="Speed" source="vehicleSpeed" units="mph" low="0" high="160"/>
<!-- ========== NOTES ==========
1) WIRING (Stock Fox VSS = VR sensor):
- Two wires from the trans: VSS+ to VR+ on MS3 VR conditioner, VSS- to VR- (shielded pair recommended).
- Do NOT use a 5V pullup on a VR sensor. Use the MS3 VR input circuit.
- If you swapped to a Hall sensor, feed it 5V, ground it, and route signal to a spare digital input with a pullup.
2) SEEING 0 MPH IN LOGS?
- Confirm the *same* input pin you wired is selected above (PT4/JS10/etc.).
- For VR, verify the VR polarity; reverse the two VSS wires if freq stays at 0.
- Lower or raise vss1Filter if you see erratic counts at low speed.
- Ensure 'vehicleSpeed' is actually enabled in your datalog profile.
3) CALIBRATION:
- Start at 8000 PPM. Drive at a steady 60 mph (GPS). If TunerStudio shows 57 mph, increase PPM (~+5%). If it shows 63 mph, decrease PPM (~-5%).
- Repeat until GPS and TS match.
4) FIRMWARE:
- This layout matches MS3 1.6.1 UI terms. Names can differ slightly by .ini/theme, but the concepts map 1:1.
-->