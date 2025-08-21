Anyone have a good MSQ with a working VSS input?

<!-- =========================

MEGASQUIRT MS3 1.6.1

FOX MUSTANG VSS (VSS1)

========================= -->



<!-- ========== VSS SOURCE / INPUT ========== -->

<setting name="vss1Enabled" value="on"/> <!-- Enable VSS1 -->

<setting name="vss1InputPin" value="PT4"/> <!-- Pick the *actual* digital input you wired: PT4, JS10, PE1, etc. -->

<setting name="vss1SignalType" value="VR"/> <!-- "VR" for stock Fox 2-wire VSS (sine wave) through VR conditioner; use "Hall" if using a hall sensor with pullup -->

<setting name="vss1Pullup" value="off"/> <!-- Off for VR. If using a Hall sensor, set to "on" and wire a 1k–2.2k pullup to 5V if needed -->

<setting name="vss1Filter" value="medium"/> <!-- Debounce/filtering: low/medium is fine; raise if noisy -->



<!-- ========== SCALING / CALIBRATION ========== -->

<!-- Ford Fox VSS is ~8000 pulses per mile (PPM) as a starting point. Fine-tune with GPS. -->

<setting name="vss1Units" value="mph"/> <!-- mph or kph -->

<setting name="vss1PulsesPerMile" value="8000"/> <!-- Start at 8000; adjust up/down to make dash = GPS -->

<setting name="vss1PulsesPerRev" value="8"/> <!-- If using "per rev" mode: ~8 pulses per driveshaft rev for stock Ford VSS -->

<setting name="vss1UsePPM" value="on"/> <!-- Use PPM mode (simpler). If you prefer wheels/gear math, set to off and use tire/gear entries below -->



<!-- Optional: if not using PPM mode, fill these: -->

<setting name="tireDiameterIn" value="25.6"/> <!-- Example 245/45R17 ≈ 25.6" -->

<setting name="finalDriveRatio" value="3.55"/> <!-- Your axle ratio -->

<setting name="vss1Teeth" value="8"/> <!-- Pulses per output shaft rev -->



<!-- ========== FEATURE HOOKS (IF NEEDED) ========== -->

<setting name="gearDetectMode" value="calculated"/> <!-- Lets MS3 derive gear from VSS and RPM (optional) -->

<setting name="gearRatioLearn" value="on"/> <!-- Learn ratios while driving (optional) -->



<!-- ========== DATALOGGING ========== -->

<!-- Make sure these fields are enabled in your log profile -->

<datalog_channel name="vehicleSpeed" enabled="true"/>

<datalog_channel name="vss1Freq" enabled="true"/>

<datalog_channel name="gear" enabled="true"/> <!-- if using gear calc -->

<datalog_channel name="vss1Status" enabled="true"/> <!-- good for debugging (locked, error, etc.) -->



<!-- ========== DASH / GAUGE ========== -->

<gauge name="Speed" source="vehicleSpeed" units="mph" low="0" high="160"/>



<!-- ========== NOTES ==========

1) WIRING (Stock Fox VSS = VR sensor):

- Two wires from the trans: VSS+ to VR+ on MS3 VR conditioner, VSS- to VR- (shielded pair recommended).

- Do NOT use a 5V pullup on a VR sensor. Use the MS3 VR input circuit.

- If you swapped to a Hall sensor, feed it 5V, ground it, and route signal to a spare digital input with a pullup.



2) SEEING 0 MPH IN LOGS?

- Confirm the *same* input pin you wired is selected above (PT4/JS10/etc.).

- For VR, verify the VR polarity; reverse the two VSS wires if freq stays at 0.

- Lower or raise vss1Filter if you see erratic counts at low speed.

- Ensure 'vehicleSpeed' is actually enabled in your datalog profile.



3) CALIBRATION:

- Start at 8000 PPM. Drive at a steady 60 mph (GPS). If TunerStudio shows 57 mph, increase PPM (~+5%). If it shows 63 mph, decrease PPM (~-5%).

- Repeat until GPS and TS match.



4) FIRMWARE:

- This layout matches MS3 1.6.1 UI terms. Names can differ slightly by .ini/theme, but the concepts map 1:1.

-->