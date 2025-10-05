Are there any Cobra R style wheels that fit a 79-86 without having to cobble together different suspension and brake parts?

G

giantpune

Member
Sep 8, 2025
26
18
13
Georgia
#1
I'm looking at the LMR 17x8 Cobra R wheels to go on my 83 wagon. The listing says a wheel spacer is required for 79-86, or to swap out to later spindles and brakes.

I'm not looking to swap out all that stuff. And I want to stick with stock alignment specs. I do see the same disclaimer for the LMR 15x7 wheels. So its not clear to me if they're serious about it or they just put that on every listing to cover their butts.

Can anybody point me in the right direction for some cobra r style 4 lug wheels that'll fit on a bone stock '83 without making any sort of compromises to get them to work?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#6
I don’t know the dimensional differences other than all 79-86 and the 2.3L 87-93 cars got the 10” front brakes and the 87-93 5.0’s got the 11” brakes. I know the 84-86 SVO’s also got the 11” brakes as well.

My guess is that with the 10” brakes the wheel is a little further in which with the offset / back spacing of the wheels causes interference issues. With the 11” brakes they fit as advertised as this is most likely what they measured up and built the wheels off of.
 
