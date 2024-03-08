reddy351
Jun 13, 2006
- 500
- 5
- 28
Finally got the 5.0 swap up and running. Sort of. It will start and run but I need to "work" the throttle to get it to stay running. Pulled the codes, first one out of the box is #22. BAP out of range. (The others are clutch switch and some EGR codes.) That was a BAP that was in the car from before. (E6EF-12A644-A1A) I have since purchased a proper E7EF-12A644-A1A sensor and still get the same 22 code. Even after having the battery disconnected for several hours. Do I still not have the correct calibration BAP? (It calls for a E7EF-12A644-A2A sensor. It looks like they do interchange but I'm still getting the code.)