Engine BAP sensors

reddy351

reddy351

10 Year Member
Jun 13, 2006
500
5
28
Columbus, Ohio
#1
Finally got the 5.0 swap up and running. Sort of. It will start and run but I need to "work" the throttle to get it to stay running. Pulled the codes, first one out of the box is #22. BAP out of range. (The others are clutch switch and some EGR codes.) That was a BAP that was in the car from before. (E6EF-12A644-A1A) I have since purchased a proper E7EF-12A644-A1A sensor and still get the same 22 code. Even after having the battery disconnected for several hours. Do I still not have the correct calibration BAP? (It calls for a E7EF-12A644-A2A sensor. It looks like they do interchange but I'm still getting the code.)
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sscobra
Engine 91 5.0, Vacuum Line Connected to BAP Sensor??????
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
M
Electrical Codes
Replies
4
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mouse91gt
M
J
Electrical Code 22 - New BAP and resistances all good
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
JEllis1
J
C
Electrical New Codes 29/98/66 - wont run unless MAF unplugged (all volt and ohms checked at maf)
Replies
6
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
8
Electrical New member needing help..codes 42,92, 12, cyl8
Replies
4
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
89Stanger
8
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu