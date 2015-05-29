Black Jack: Cleaned up & snapped pics

FastDriver
I was uncomfortably high & wearing a helmet
Here's a car I bought two days ago from a nice fella named Ron in NJ. Yes, it's identical to the other 1991 black hatchback, except that it has a black interior. I am getting back to work on the turbo '91, and I plan to work on a couple of things, like swapping a couple of body panels and the black interior for the grey in my other '91 hatch. In the mean time, I'm going to enjoy driving this one, as the drive-train is fantastic:
Performance parts (29NOV24 updates in parens):
GT40X heads
GT40 tubular intake (MOSS ported lower)
E-cam
1.7:1 Roller rockers
BBK 70mm TB (Accufab 70 now)
Pro-M bullet 75mm MAF
MAC fenderwell CAI
BBK 1 5/8" Long tubes, O/R H-pipe, Flowmaster 2-chamber mufflers
ASP UD pullies (Crank and W/P only with O/D on alternator)
Smog pump eliminated
Power Adder added in '24:
(Zex wet kit w/ 38 psi hobbes switch)
(currently 100/125 nitrous/fuel jets)
(MSD window switch 3.5-5.8k RPM)
(NOS bottle heater)
(bottle blanket)
Fuel:
Kirban AFPR (Accufab with electronic sender to a-pillar FP gauge)
Walbro 255 LPH pump (GSS340)
30lbs FMS red top injectors
Ignition/Electrical:
Blaster Coil
MSD 6AL box (Digital 6 Plus w/ signal suppsression capacitor)
MSD Cap
Ford 9mm Wires (Live Wires)
Autolute 3924 (Autolite 3923)
Autometer Shift light set at 5600 (6000)
(3G PA Perf 130-amp alternator)
(start solenoid wire tuck)
(Wires loomed)
(Lasfit LED Headlights)
(Moates Quarterhorse - self tuned)
Driveline:
King Cobra Clutch (same but with upgraded hybrid 26-spl disk)
(Steeda cable & full-radius quadrant)
(Pro5.0 shifter & Hurst pistol grip)
(Firewall adjuster)
4.10 gears (3.73s)
31 spline Moser Axles (31 spline Moser 5-lugs)
Kevlar Trac-Loc clutches (Eaton Truetrac)
FRPP Aluminum Driveshaft
(Stifflers Transmission Mount)
FRPP Steel Flywheel
T5 ('03 Cobra T56 housing with 26-spl input, 2.66, 1.78, 1.29, 1, .74, 0.5 gears)
(SN95 clutch fork shortened as much a possible)
(Quicktime RM-8031 bellhousing)
(Dakota Digital speed signal converter)
(Abbott Cable-X box. Converts digital to cable-driven speedo)
Suspension:
"Lakewood traction bars,"
BBK "Gripp" LCAs
BBK Uppers (Team-Z adjustible)
Lakewood 50/50s in the rear
Rear B-Springs w/ uninstalled fronts giving a reverse rake/Carolina squat (B-spring all around now)
(MM Caster camber plates)
Brakes/wheels/tires:
Hurst Line Lock
(13"/11.65" Cobra brakes)
(93 Cobra MC & Booster)
(adj prop valve)
(5-lug conversion w/ 94-95 spindles & fox length axles)
(Steeda bumpsteer kit)
(steering rack limiters)
New-ish Goodyear Eagle GTs on ponies
(17x9 20th Anni Wheels in anthracite)
(245/45/17 Michelin Pilot PS4)
(Nitto 555RII 275/40/17 out back)
Cooling system:
Ron Davis Radiator
Canton overflow tank
(Lincoln MkVIII fan w/ DCC controller)
192* Tstat (180* now)
Interior:
(TMI door panels)
(TMI headliner)
(Daniel Carpenter center console with cup holders & USB ports)
(Corbeau GTIIs with rear seat covers)
(417 fox A/C & Head Unit swap panel)
(Billet A/C controls)
(Pioneer touch screen head unit)
(P51 tweeters)
(Pioneer 6x8" mids)
(10" subwoofer)
(POR-15 & Kilmat everywhere)
(Autometer FP gauge a-pillar)
(Innovate MTX-L wideband a-pillar)
Problems:
- half-dollar sized bubble in right rear 1/4 panel (repaired)
minor rust in the door wells, but the frame/suspension/body otherwise look great (repaired)
- Overheats gradually at idle or low speed. (repaired)
- No Headliner... Swapping black interior into my other car, and I'll order one from LRS (repaired)
- Whistling sound in vicinity of the driver's side of the GT40 upper... I'm thinking it's a vacuum leak, but don't see anything. (was BBK TB repaired)
- CAI tubing rattles into the strut tower (repaired)
- Rear Latch doesn't close well (repaired)
- minor wobble in the brakes (repaired)
- Fuel Pressure is low @ only ~30psi w/o vacuum (repaired)
- No sub-frame connectors!!! How is that possible, given all the other mods? (custom subframes installed)
- Center dash vents are missing the center fins (replaced)
Pleasant surprises:
A/C blows extra cold after I stopped at an A/C and had it vacuumed and recharged properly.
No CEL light
All gauges work perfectly
Came with all receipts and a 276 rwhp dyno
Came with extras: front B-springs, distributor w/ TFI, BBK equal length shorties, A9L box, Sunroof,
I'm not sure how long I'll keep it as an extra project. Either way, I'm pretty happy about it.
