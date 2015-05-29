Black Jack: New Wheels/ Dust Shields on/ Nice vid at the dragstrip

Ron was super nice! I really liked him.



I put the car on a dyno today and will post the results. I was only looking at the AFR to make sure that it wasn't running lean. It wasn't. With the motor hot, it ran 12.8-13.2 range and 260 rwhp. Cold, I saw it run as high as 13.5:1, and 271rwhp. I'm looking forward to comparing the last owner's dyno with mine, because I believe he went from shorties to long tube headers. I'd like to see if there's any more mid-range. Although it's possible that the car is down on power compared to his last run (276rwhp), different dynos, different days operators, etc... I'd curious about the torque curve, though. I'd like to see how the long-tubes compared to the shorties.



I should get a chance to take the car out for test 'n tune on Thursday night. The drag strip, Kilkare, is just a couple miles from my place.