Black Jack: Stiffler seat-track extender rails Review

Here's a car I bought two days ago from a nice fella named Ron in NJ. Yes, it's identical to the other 1991 black hatchback, except that it has a black interior. I am getting back to work on the turbo '91, and I plan to work on a couple of things, like swapping a couple of body panels and the black interior for the grey in my other '91 hatch. In the mean time, I'm going to enjoy driving this one, as the drive-train is fantastic:Performance parts ():GT40X headsGT40 tubular intake (MOSS ported lower)E-cam1.7:1 Roller rockersBBK 70mm TB (Accufab 70 now)Pro-M bullet 75mm MAFMAC fenderwell CAIBBK 1 5/8" Long tubes, O/R H-pipe, Flowmaster 2-chamber mufflersASP UD pullies (Crank and W/P only with O/D on alternator)Smog pump eliminatedPower Adder added in '24:(Zex wet kit w/ 38 psi hobbes switch)(currently 100/125 nitrous/fuel jets)(MSD window switch 3.5-5.8k RPM)(NOS bottle heater)(bottle blanket)Fuel:Kirban AFPR (Accufab with electronic sender to a-pillar FP gauge)Walbro 255 LPH pump (GSS340)30lbs FMS red top injectorsIgnition/Electrical:Blaster CoilMSD 6AL box (Digital 6 Plus w/ signal suppsression capacitor)MSD CapFord 9mm Wires (Live Wires)Autolute 3924 (Autolite 3923)Autometer Shift light set at 5600 (6000)(3G PA Perf 130-amp alternator)(start solenoid wire tuck)(Wires loomed)(Lasfit LED Headlights)(Moates Quarterhorse - self tuned)Driveline:King Cobra Clutch (same but with upgraded hybrid 26-spl disk)(Steeda cable & full-radius quadrant)(Pro5.0 shifter & Hurst pistol grip)(Firewall adjuster)4.10 gears (3.73s)31 spline Moser Axles (31 spline Moser 5-lugs)Kevlar Trac-Loc clutches (Eaton Truetrac)FRPP Aluminum Driveshaft(Stifflers Transmission Mount)FRPP Steel FlywheelT5 ('03 Cobra T56 housing with 26-spl input, 2.66, 1.78, 1.29, 1, .74, 0.5 gears)(SN95 clutch fork shortened as much a possible)(Quicktime RM-8031 bellhousing)(Dakota Digital speed signal converter)(Abbott Cable-X box. Converts digital to cable-driven speedo)Suspension:"Lakewood traction bars,"BBK "Gripp" LCAsBBK Uppers (Team-Z adjustible)Lakewood 50/50s in the rearRear B-Springs w/ uninstalled fronts giving a reverse rake/Carolina squat (B-spring all around now)(MM Caster camber plates)Brakes/wheels/tires:Hurst Line Lock(13"/11.65" Cobra brakes)(93 Cobra MC & Booster)(adj prop valve)(5-lug conversion w/ 94-95 spindles & fox length axles)(Steeda bumpsteer kit)(steering rack limiters)New-ish Goodyear Eagle GTs on ponies(17x9 20th Anni Wheels in anthracite)(245/45/17 Michelin Pilot PS4)(Nitto 555RII 275/40/17 out back)Cooling system:Ron Davis RadiatorCanton overflow tank(Lincoln MkVIII fan w/ DCC controller)192* Tstat (180* now)Interior:(TMI door panels)(TMI headliner)(Daniel Carpenter center console with cup holders & USB ports)(Corbeau GTIIs with rear seat covers)(417 fox A/C & Head Unit swap panel)(Billet A/C controls)(Pioneer touch screen head unit)(P51 tweeters)(Pioneer 6x8" mids)(10" subwoofer)(POR-15 & Kilmat everywhere)(Autometer FP gauge a-pillar)(Innovate MTX-L wideband a-pillar)Problems:- half-dollar sized bubble in right rear 1/4 panel (repaired)minor rust in the door wells, but the frame/suspension/body otherwise look great (repaired)- Overheats gradually at idle or low speed. (repaired)- No Headliner... Swapping black interior into my other car, and I'll order one from LRS (repaired)- Whistling sound in vicinity of the driver's side of the GT40 upper... I'm thinking it's a vacuum leak, but don't see anything. (was BBK TB repaired)- CAI tubing rattles into the strut tower (repaired)- Rear Latch doesn't close well (repaired)- minor wobble in the brakes (repaired)- Fuel Pressure is low @ only ~30psi w/o vacuum (repaired)- No sub-frame connectors!!! How is that possible, given all the other mods? (custom subframes installed)- Center dash vents are missing the center fins (replaced)Pleasant surprises:A/C blows extra cold after I stopped at an A/C and had it vacuumed and recharged properly.No CEL lightAll gauges work perfectlyCame with all receipts and a 276 rwhp dynoCame with extras: front B-springs, distributor w/ TFI, BBK equal length shorties, A9L box, Sunroof,I'm not sure how long I'll keep it as an extra project. Either way, I'm pretty happy about it.