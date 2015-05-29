FastDriver
Here's a car I bought two days ago from a nice fella named Ron in NJ. Yes, it's identical to the other 1991 black hatchback, except that it has a black interior. I am getting back to work on the turbo '91, and I plan to work on a couple of things, like swapping a couple of body panels and the black interior for the grey in my other '91 hatch. In the mean time, I'm going to enjoy driving this one, as the drive-train is fantastic:
Performance parts:
GT40X heads/GT40 tubular intake/ E-cam
1.7:1 Roller rockers
70mm TB (BBK)
Pro-M bullet 75mm MAF
Looks like an AFM "power pipe" CAI, but the guy said MAC fenderwell CAI
BBK 1 5/8" Long tubes, O/R H-pipe, Flowmaster 2-chamber mufflers
UD pullies
Smog pump eliminated
Fuel:
Kirban AFPR
Walbro 255 LPH pump
30lbs injectors
Ignition:
Blaster Coil
MSD 6AL box w/ 6000 RPM limiter
MSD Cap
Ford 9mm Wires
Driveline:
King Cobra Clutch
4.10 gears
31 spline Moser Axles
Kevlar Trac-Loc clutches
FRPP Aluminum Driveshaft
Transmission Mount
FRPP Steel Flywheel
Suspension:
"Lakewood traction bars," which just look like LCAs to me, but I don't know the difference
BBK Uppers
Lakewood 50/50s in the rear
Rear B-Springs (but uninstalled fronts came with car.. makes the car look like the back is sagging, though it isn't)
Extras:
Hurst Line Lock
Saleen Whale Tail
Autometer Shift light set at 5600
FRPP Chrome Valve Covers
ARP exhaust Bolts
Ron Davis Radiator with Canton overflow tank
New-ish Goodyear Eagle GTs (no traction in 1st)
Problems:
- half-dollar sized bubble in right rear 1/4 panel & minor rust in the door wells, but the frame/suspension/body otherwise look great
- Overheats gradually at idle or low speed. This is surprising considering the stock fan and Ron Davis Radiator. I'll focus on this for a bit... Replacing the cracked fan and fan-clutch, and putting in a 192* Tstat tonight
- No Headliner... Swapping black interior into my other car, and I'll order one from LRS
- Whistling sound in vicinity of the driver's side of the GT40 upper... I'm thinking it's a vacuum leak, but don't see anything.
- CAI tubing rattles into the strut tower
- Rear Latch doesn't close well
- minor wobble in the brakes (Stock brakes always sucked, lol)
- Fuel Pressure is low @ only ~30psi w/o vacuum (will recheck to ensure the underhood gauge is accurate, and may put it on my local dyno to check the AFR. I can't hear any detonation, and it may just be the 30lbs injectors are set there intentionally as there is no chip
- No sub-frame connectors!!! How is that possible, given all the other mods?
- Center dash vents are missing the center fins
Pleasant surprises:
A/C blows extra cold after I stopped at an A/C and had it vacuumed and recharged properly.
No CEL light
All gauges work perfectly
Came with all receipts and a 276 rwhp dyno
Came with extras: front B-springs, distributor w/ TFI, BBK equal length shorties, A9L box, Sunroof,
I'm not sure how long I'll keep it as an extra project. Either way, I'm pretty happy about it.
