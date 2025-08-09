AeroCoupe
I moved up to a Tremec TKX for future power levels and have the following for sale:
Stock T5 bell housing - P/N E6ZR-6394-AA (https://lmr.com/item/M6392E/83-93-Mustang-Ford-Racing-T5-Bellhousing)
- New clutch fork dust cover with bolt (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7513AK/1983-93-Mustang-Clutch-Fork-Dust-Cover)
- New clutch fork - P/N E6ZR-7515-AA (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7515AF/82-93-Mustang-oem-ford-50L-Clutch-Fork)
- New pivot stud (https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/tremec-pivot-ball-stud-ford/)
- OEM bolts for the trans to bell housing (https://lmr.com/item/HDW-7003A/1983-95-Mustang-T5-Transmission-To-Bellhousing-Bolts)
RAM PowerGrip Clutch Set (https://ramclutches.com/product/98794/s really good for a clutch that can hold up to 550 hp. Do I want to drive it everyday in rush hour? No but I would not drive this car in that kind of traffic anyhow.
- Pressure plate
- Clutch disc
- Clutch disc alignment tool
- RAM throw out bearing
OEM double hump cross member (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-5059/mustang-transmission-crossmember-adjustable-8293)
- Prothane urethane bushings (https://www.prothanesuspensionparts.com/61603)
- New Grade 8 bolts and nylock nuts
- Welds on tubes are cut so the cross member slides back and forth on the tubes
World Class T5 Transmission - I was told it came out of a 1992 car and based on the casting stamp on the passenger side of the case with a "92" in it I never questioned it. Later I found out that there is a partial VIN on the passenger side which indicates a 1993 car so my guess is it came out of an early 93 car. The ID tag is long gone so never had any help there.
- Pro 5.0 shifter with handle that was never used (https://www.pro50.com/products/1983-2000-t5-t45-shifter)
- Stock shifter handle with billet bushings and head head bolts to use on the Pro 5.0
- Stock shifter knob (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7213B/79-98-Mustang-Stock-Factory-Plastic-Shift-Knob)
- Prothane transmission mount - all bolting included (https://www.prothanesuspensionparts.com/61604)
- Output shaft yolk that has right at 7,500 miles on it and came off of the Ford Motorsport aluminum driveshaft (https://performanceparts.ford.com/part/M-4841-B)
- Transmission had a complete rebuild about two years ago (full Hanlon kit) and has maybe 500 miles on it (https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/hms-t-5-wc-full-rebuild-kit/)
- Cluster shaft has a billet support plate and has had it since 2007 (https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/hms-t5-cluster-support-plate/)
So all of this new would be around $3300. With the trans being pretty fresh I am asking $2,000 plus shipping but I would really would prefer a somewhat local sale (Tulsa, OK area) i.e. either local or I would meet someone up to 50 miles or so) for all of it. At this time I do not want to part any of this out so its a package deal. I am not in a jam for money so if you want to offer less don't as this is a really fair deal.
The T5 is in the TKX box so if anyone needs additional pictures just let me know.
T5 including Pro 5.0 Shifter (comes with stock handle with bushings and Pro 5.0 handle), Trans Yolk, and Prothane Trans Mount (with all the bolts)
Case and Tail Housing Engineering Numbers:
Partial VIN on Case:
Bell Housing with clutch fork, throw out bearing, pivot stud, dust cover, and trans to bell bolts:
Bell Housing Engineering Number:
Clutch Fork Engineering Number:
Transmission Cross Member with Prothane bushings and new Grade 8 bolting:
RAM 98794 Clutch Set for 10 Spline (box is from the TKX clutch set so the last number in the part number that is blacked out indicates 26 spline):
