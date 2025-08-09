For Sale Borg Warner WC T5, Stock Bell Housing, RAM Clutch Set, Double Hump Cross Member, & Pro 5.0 Shifter

AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

lube between the nut and the face. I know my lubes
Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
4,543
2,922
173
Claremore, OK
#1
I moved up to a Tremec TKX for future power levels and have the following for sale:

Stock T5 bell housing - P/N E6ZR-6394-AA (https://lmr.com/item/M6392E/83-93-Mustang-Ford-Racing-T5-Bellhousing)
- New clutch fork dust cover with bolt (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7513AK/1983-93-Mustang-Clutch-Fork-Dust-Cover)
- New clutch fork - P/N E6ZR-7515-AA (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7515AF/82-93-Mustang-oem-ford-50L-Clutch-Fork)
- New pivot stud (https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/tremec-pivot-ball-stud-ford/)
- OEM bolts for the trans to bell housing (https://lmr.com/item/HDW-7003A/1983-95-Mustang-T5-Transmission-To-Bellhousing-Bolts)

RAM PowerGrip Clutch Set (https://ramclutches.com/product/98794/s really good for a clutch that can hold up to 550 hp. Do I want to drive it everyday in rush hour? No but I would not drive this car in that kind of traffic anyhow.
- Pressure plate
- Clutch disc
- Clutch disc alignment tool
- RAM throw out bearing

OEM double hump cross member (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-5059/mustang-transmission-crossmember-adjustable-8293)
- Prothane urethane bushings (https://www.prothanesuspensionparts.com/61603)
- New Grade 8 bolts and nylock nuts
- Welds on tubes are cut so the cross member slides back and forth on the tubes

World Class T5 Transmission - I was told it came out of a 1992 car and based on the casting stamp on the passenger side of the case with a "92" in it I never questioned it. Later I found out that there is a partial VIN on the passenger side which indicates a 1993 car so my guess is it came out of an early 93 car. The ID tag is long gone so never had any help there.
- Pro 5.0 shifter with handle that was never used (https://www.pro50.com/products/1983-2000-t5-t45-shifter)
- Stock shifter handle with billet bushings and head head bolts to use on the Pro 5.0
- Stock shifter knob (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7213B/79-98-Mustang-Stock-Factory-Plastic-Shift-Knob)
- Prothane transmission mount - all bolting included (https://www.prothanesuspensionparts.com/61604)
- Output shaft yolk that has right at 7,500 miles on it and came off of the Ford Motorsport aluminum driveshaft (https://performanceparts.ford.com/part/M-4841-B)
- Transmission had a complete rebuild about two years ago (full Hanlon kit) and has maybe 500 miles on it (https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/hms-t-5-wc-full-rebuild-kit/)
- Cluster shaft has a billet support plate and has had it since 2007 (https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/hms-t5-cluster-support-plate/)

So all of this new would be around $3300. With the trans being pretty fresh I am asking $2,000 plus shipping but I would really would prefer a somewhat local sale (Tulsa, OK area) i.e. either local or I would meet someone up to 50 miles or so) for all of it. At this time I do not want to part any of this out so its a package deal. I am not in a jam for money so if you want to offer less don't as this is a really fair deal.

The T5 is in the TKX box so if anyone needs additional pictures just let me know.
Fox Mustang T5 Swap.webp


T5 including Pro 5.0 Shifter (comes with stock handle with bushings and Pro 5.0 handle), Trans Yolk, and Prothane Trans Mount (with all the bolts)
Borg Warner T5 01.webp

Borg Warner T5 02.webp

Borg Warner T5 04.webp

Borg Warner T5 04.webp

Borg Warner T5 05.webp

Borg Warner T5 06.webp


Case and Tail Housing Engineering Numbers:
Borg Warner T5 Tail Housing Engineering Number.webp

Borg Warner T5 Case Engineering Number.webp


Partial VIN on Case:
Borg Warner T5 Case Partial VIN.webp


Bell Housing with clutch fork, throw out bearing, pivot stud, dust cover, and trans to bell bolts:
Ford T5 Bellhousing 01.webp

Ford T5 Bellhousing 02.webp

Ford T5 Bellhousing 03.webp


Bell Housing Engineering Number:

Clutch Fork Engineering Number:
Fox Mustang Clutch Fork.webp


Transmission Cross Member with Prothane bushings and new Grade 8 bolting:
Fox Mustang Double Hump Trans Cross Member.webp


RAM 98794 Clutch Set for 10 Spline (box is from the TKX clutch set so the last number in the part number that is blacked out indicates 26 spline):
RAM 98794 Clutch Set 01.webp

RAM 98794 Clutch Set 03.webp

RAM 98794 Clutch Set 04.webp

RAM 98794 Clutch Set 05.webp
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AeroCoupe
Need Some Help - T5 Package Pricing
Replies
3
Views
81
What is it Worth?!?!?
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
N
289 to t5 pressure plate/clutch/flywheel questions
Replies
5
Views
4K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
nerlansnoel
N
J
clutch drivetrain problem
Replies
1
Views
564
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
j-wigg
J
5spd GT
86-95 5.0L Clutch Swap Help
Replies
10
Views
15K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
oldskolbus
oldskolbus
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu