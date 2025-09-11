Bought a 1983 Marquis Wagon. Tell me about what I have.

I haven't seen the car yet in person. I found this car on marketplace and had my uncle go pick it up. I'll have to make a trip to go grab it from him. All I have a pictures and their description to go off.Its a 1983 marquis station wagon. Exterior used to be off-white. Its maroon now. Interior is red cloth. Manual windows, power locks, power seat, cruise control. 3.8 V6 with an AOD. The door sticker looks like it says axle code Y, but its pretty dirty. I'm the 3rd owner. Interior looks about as good as you could ask for without having been restored. No rust in the body. It does have a couple dents. The heat still works, but the AC has been gutted, with the evaporator lines cut off at the firewall. So if I want AC, I'll have to pull the HVAC box out.I'm not entirely sure what I want to do with the car. I figure I'll see how it drives first. If the 3.8 feels completely gutless after a tuneup, I'll probably go for a mild V8. I would rather keep it close to a grocery-getter/commuter. And I could go either way with the transmission. T-5, 4R70W, or keep the AOD for a while. I found videos online of people doing dyno runs with a stock 83 mustang with the same 3.8 motor and its putting down 147hp/200ftlb at the wheels.I reckon my main questions are how similar is this to the 2 door foxes.What parts can interchange? Or if its easier, which parts do not interchange with the more popular cars?If I want a tach, is the mustang instrument cluster a direct swap in or is there rewiring?What sort of distributor does it use? If I wanted to run a holley sniper, is there a distributor that fits in this motor and allows the sniper to control the timing?Does the fuel tank have the hole to drop in an electric pump?If I'm reading rockauto correctly, the taxi/police/station wagons all got the heavy duty brakes. Is that correct?Does a V8 mount right up on the V6 K-member if I wanted to do that swap?What else can you guys tell me about this thing. I know the wagons were sold under like 6 different names over a short period. I looked at a few of them. This one looked like it was in the best shape.