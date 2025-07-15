Break issue after changing pads and rotors

squirrel0420
Member
Jul 3, 2025
- 8
- 1
- 13
So I just changed pads and rotors all the way around on my girlfriend's 2010 model. I didn't open any bleeder valves and I had plenty of brake fluid in the reservoir. After I got done the brakes will go all the way to the floor with moderate pressure. Car still stops but if you hold pressure on the brake pedal after stopping it goes all the way to the floor. After driving it around a few mins it didn't improve and the brake light and traction control light came on the dash. I was thinking about the possibility of blowing out a piston seal when I was pressing the calipers in to go back over the pads and rotor. Anyone every experience this?