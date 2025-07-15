Break issue after changing pads and rotors

Yes,

The notches should be positioned as shown in the picture.

You need to get the codes from the brake/traction control light.

It may be as simple as clearing the codes.

Does this car have a electric park brake?

Or is it still a lever you pull up?

If a electric park brake, then the proper procedure would have been to put the rear brakes in the "Service Position" with a scan tool before doing the rear brakes.

Then after doing the brakes, there may be a "deactivate service position" procedure and a park brake set point procedure that needed to be performed with the scan tool.

If you don't do it this way it may be the cause of your warning lights.

I could be wrong on this, as I have not done a Ford in a while, but GM is all about having to do this stuff with their systems.

You even get warnings that the vehicle speed is limited to 45 mph if all of the steps are not done correctly with the scan tool.

Some of the GM vehicles will even think that there is a massive brake fluid leak after pumping the brakes to get the caliper pistons extended to the pad.

Then you have to clear the codes twice to get them to go away. It is really annoying.