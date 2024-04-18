Hey all



Quick overview, i put a 5.0 out of a 2001 moutaineer in my 67 coupe. I put a trick flow stage 1, part number TFS-51402000 on LMR.com in my car, and had serious issues with valvetrain geometry. I was directed by an engine builder to install prw 351 rockers in it that adjust at the pushrod, because he said that the base circle of the cam was smaller than the stock cam in the engine. He found this out by sleuthing, as it was already installed in the motor, but I am having a hard time finding that spec on the trick flow website as well as that spec for the factory cam. Where do I find this information? After talking to a 5.0 guy at a local speed shop, he said it was odd that that would happen, as he's never seen that before from a TFS stg1 cam, but hes seen it on other cams that were set up for a roller conversion for an older non roller 302 block. im wondering if I got the wrong cam somehow.



TL;DR what is the base circle spec for the trick flow stage 1 cam, TFS-51402000 and what is the base circle spec for the factory cam in a 2001 mountaineer 5.0