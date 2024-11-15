Fuel Can’t get pumped to prime.

Mcmahst

Mcmahst

Active Member
Jan 19, 2021
365
145
53
Upland, ca fort Mohave, az
#1
My car (73 with 87 TBird 5.0 drivetrain completely stock) is not at my home so I’m not at it all the time. It sat for about two months in my garage in Arizona and when I came back to it, turned the key the pump did not prime. I remember messing with it for about a few hours and finally the pump primed. The Mustang started fine and for the next week I drove it around no problem. So this time, it set for about a month and it’s doing the same thing although I’m not having the same luck in resolving the problem. I checked the voltage going to the pump and I’ve got 13.2. Put my fuel pressure gauge on it and I have no PSI. Any other ideas to goose it?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#5
So I’m just gonna go out on a limb and say the tank needs to be pulled. Check the connections to the pump and if those are good then the pump is DOA and needs to be replaced.

What brand and model of pump is it?
 
#6
Yea, I’m sure you’re right. It was an eBay pump (It has a lifetime warrantee ). Part of a fuel tank hack to use a stock 71-73 fuel tank, and install an in tank EFI pump through the vent opening. It’s worked great. I need to find a replacement that’s a higher quality pump to start with.

I’ll pull it out and see what’s up.
 
#11
That’s the first thing I did, see post #1. It’s not a relay, voltage issue, or ground issue. I verified those before asking for out of the box ideas. Rubber mallet was new to me, but didn’t solve it. I’m sure it’s a bad pump. I’ll pull it and bench test it. Thanks for the ideas.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
Fuel 86 gt fuel pump won't turn off
Replies
5
Views
691
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
R
Fuel Fuel pump won’t prime
Replies
18
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
BlackHawkfox
BlackHawkfox
T
Electrical Fox will crank but won’t prime HELPP
Replies
33
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
evintho
Fuel Why does the fuel pump prime and then stop?
Replies
3
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
evintho
evintho
PonyGTrider
Electrical SUDDENLY FUEL PUMP SHUTTING OFF RANDOMLY
Replies
39
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu