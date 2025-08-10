Can’t Locate Upstream O2 Connector

I finally completed my first clutch replacement/install on my 99 Cobra. I installed a CenterForce clutch and completed this in my garage using 4 Jack Stands. Definitely would have preferred using a lift but sometimes you have to use what’s available. I was so glad to be near the end with only the cross brace to bolt on. I started connecting the 4 O2 sensors and when I got to the passenger side upstream O2 sensor I could not find the connector anywhere. I have an endescope and looked up above the trans housing and could not find it. I’m now thinking that the connector somehow must have fallen inside the housing and the only way to retrieve it is to remove everything I just installed. Just the thought of doing all of this again makes me cringe. Has anyone ever heard of this happening and if so, do I have any other options besides tearing it all apart again? Appreciate your comments! Oh yeah, I was born on Friday the 13th! LOL!