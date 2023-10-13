Car cover experiences

Salmon2day

New Member
Oct 13, 2023
Columbia city
Hi,
Just painted my 1966 ford mustang straight 6. It is garaged but I want a car cover that works indoor and outdoor, easy to fold and store, high quality without breaking the bank. Has any had a good experience with a particular brand. There’s a lot on the market but I’m guessing you get what you pay for but you can also pay more than is necessary.
 

