Car cover experiences

Salmon2day
New Member
-
- Oct 13, 2023
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hi,
Just painted my 1966 ford mustang straight 6. It is garaged but I want a car cover that works indoor and outdoor, easy to fold and store, high quality without breaking the bank. Has any had a good experience with a particular brand. There’s a lot on the market but I’m guessing you get what you pay for but you can also pay more than is necessary.
Just painted my 1966 ford mustang straight 6. It is garaged but I want a car cover that works indoor and outdoor, easy to fold and store, high quality without breaking the bank. Has any had a good experience with a particular brand. There’s a lot on the market but I’m guessing you get what you pay for but you can also pay more than is necessary.