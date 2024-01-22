doctorj357
For those who swapped, what did you do for the cooling fan ?
I carb swapped my 95. Kept the ccrm, computer & harness, but in the engine bay i cut the wires at the 42pin connector. That eliminated (egr, iac, tps, dist, coil, injectors, and ect) . I kept the tach/oil/water temp wires as I'm using the factory gauges for now.
My cooling fan obviouly won't kick on now since the ect is gone. My question is, despite all the other stuff gone, if I add the ect back in will that suffice in telling the ecu/ccrm to kick on the fan at temp?
Or should I explore rewiring a whole new fan relay/temp switch?
