Engine Carb: which throttle cable bracket?

For anyone that's done a carb coversion, i understand the common go-to cable is either Lokar universal or a 79-85 oem. But which throttle cable bracket should be used?

For my 95, I bought a 79-85 cable & bracket from lmr. Installed it on a weiand stealth with a holley brawler 650.

Observations

The connecting end on the cable doesn't correlate to any mounting hole on the linkage. This might be simply due to the combo im running. The carb didnt come with a mount/ball. The only area it lines up on is the kickdown stud towards the inside of the linkage. Which if I connect it, angles the cable slightly inward and my mechanical secondaries won't open all the way now.

So I'm either using the wrong cable bracket or there might be hardware missing from the carb linkage
 

