Converting mass air back to speed density

I'm not conducting a poll and looking for a bunch of opinions.
I am considering converting my 1988 SSP back to factory speed density. A previous owner converted it to the mass air. The engine is completely stock. I don't plan on modifying iit. Has anyone changed their converted mass air mustang back to factory speed density? What is involved? I know I have to remove the mass air sensor and install a speed density intake tube, which I have.
