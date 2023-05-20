Converting mass air back to speed density

a50ina50

a50ina50

Member
May 31, 2016
60
5
8
I'm not conducting a poll and looking for a bunch of opinions.
I am considering converting my 1988 SSP back to factory speed density. A previous owner converted it to the mass air. The engine is completely stock. I don't plan on modifying iit. Has anyone changed their converted mass air mustang back to factory speed density? What is involved? I know I have to remove the mass air sensor and install a speed density intake tube, which I have.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Speed density to MAF stock 86
Replies
3
Views
369
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
B
1991 GT Vert…Reinstalling removed factory A/C
Replies
9
Views
785
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BillyMoore
B
J
Will cold air intake screw up speed density aairbfuel mix
Replies
1
Views
318
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
MineralMan
Convertible Top Replacement SN95/NewEdge
Replies
1
Views
529
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
F
Engine OEM/OTS Cold Air Intake (v2.0)
Replies
1
Views
508
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
Fredness
F
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu