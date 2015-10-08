Diode Dynamics Tail Light Sequencer 2010+ Ford Mustang! Plug & Play Harness! Usa Made

Diode Dynamics
Tail Light Sequencer 2010+ Ford Mustang
View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lslMEy2mSnc
From the factory, Ford included sequential turn signals on the 2010+ Mustang. However, this pattern is only used for the turn signals! The brake and hazards still flash with a static pattern.
The Diode Dynamics Tail Light Sequencer Module makes the tail lights flash in a sequential pattern for all functions, including brake, hazard, and locking/unlocking your Mustang.
With fully plug-and-play installation, this is one of the easiest ways to make your Mustang stand out on the road.
The module has been designed with quality components, custom-tooled OEM-grade connectors, and includes embedded circuit protection, for high reliability over time.
This product is manufactured in St. Louis, Missouri by Diode Dynamics Manufacturing.
Sequencer for 2010-2018 Ford Mustang
All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a three-year limited warranty.
