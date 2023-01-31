Do any of you guys own a 2017-2023 Ford F150 with a 10 speed transmission?

BlakeusMaximus

BlakeusMaximus

Still got to try a little lube on my speedo head
5 Year Member
Jul 12, 2017
2,313
1,344
173
I've been wanting to buy a new truck and love the F150's with the 5.0. I've driven them here at work (collision repair facility) and really like the looks of them and the power of the 5.0. I've been driving my 2000 Tacoma TRD V6 for almost 20 years and really want to upgrade. The Tacoma is bulletproof, has not ever given me any problems at all since I owed it. All the major stuff has been done to it, timing belt (second one,) all new front suspension, fuel pump, fuel injectors, coil packs, etc. I had the compression checked on the motor six months ago when I did the fuel injectors and it tested remarkably well for the mileage, 251,000 miles.

I've been doing research on the new or newer F150's and read that the 10 speed transmission can do some weird things and cause people a hell of a lot of grief. Jerking, clunking, not shifting, going into limp mode, and just blowing up in general. I've always been a Ford guy and really like those trucks and would love to have one. But, after days of researching them I'm a little scared to pull the trigger on one.

So, I'm wondering if any of you gentlemen own one and what your experiences are with them. Can you fill me in?
 

